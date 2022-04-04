Tata Group super app ‘Tata Neu’ is all set to launch on April 7, 2022

Tata Group has finally announced the launch of super-anticipated app, ‘Neu’. The app will be launched on April 7. The brand revealed that Neu will be launched on its app, as well as on Google play store stating that “start your new journey with us on 7 April”.

Till now, the app was available only for Tata employees, but now it aims to offer different loyalty offerings by 1mg, BigBasket etc and merge them with ‘NeuCoins’.

“Experience the rewarding world of Tata Neu, packed with exclusive offers, benefits and privileges. It’s your one-stop for seamless shopping and payments experience.

Find everything from groceries to gadgets to getaways on Tata Neu. Pay instantly for any of your online and in-store purchases, utility bills and more using Tata pay”, read an official statement from Tata.

Other companies like Paytm, Amazon and Reliance Jio have already built their super app, where they provide services such as payments, content streaming, traveling and grocery shopping in just one platform. Neu is a similar attempt from Tata to enhance its consumer experience.