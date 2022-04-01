Migsun Migente Mall signs up with retail fashion brand Lifestyle`

Migsun Migente Mall has recently announced that it has tied up with retail fashion brand Lifestyle, a unit of the retail and hospitality conglomerate of the Landmark Group. Migente Mall is located in Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad, spread over 2.8 lakh sq.ft.

Migsun Migente Mall is one of the most primary locations and has spaces constructed for recreational and leisure activities, like 5-screen multiplexes, food court, restaurants, and retail outlets. Spread over 25,000 sq ft on the ground and upper floors, Lifestyle will be a desirable addition to the enriching shopping experience to the customers.

Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group, talking about the development, said, “The tie-up will further lead to more footfall and traction for the area. Migente is already known for providing its customers with an international retail experience. With the Lifestyle tie-up, Migsun Migente will become a one-stop shop solution for fulfilling all needs of its customers.”

Located in Ghaziabad, Migsun Migente Mall comprises an array of world-class amenities such as high-end retail with popular fashion brands, the first-class multiplex with the highest number of screens for a satisfying cinematic experience, an entertainment zone and games parlor for both kids and adults and the best restaurants that offer the finest dining experience.

The destination provides its customers with an international experience akin to Times Square in New York, and is host to the biggest brands across industries like fashion, F&B, restaurants, cafes, etc. The locality provides easy connectivity to areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and East Delhi.