L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad: Winning with Transit Oriented Development and Retail

Transit Oriented Development and Retail are currently blooming in India. Just like airports, metro stations are becoming new transit retail destinations.



Central focus of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) is on a retail core situated around stations. Hyderabad Metro Rail, developed on the similar format and spread across the city of Hyderabad, is a modern transit retail model in India.



Hyderabad Metro Rail Network covers a total distance of around 69.2 km with

57 stations across three corridors:

Corridor I: Miyapur to LB Nagar

Corridor II: JBS to MGBS

Corridor III: Nagole to Raidurgam

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Transit Oriented Development

Transit Oriented Development (TOD) is an intrinsic part of the L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad project. Built along the metro rail corridors with vibrant urban spaces integrated with a high-quality transit system, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad’s TOD enhances the quality of life and triggers robust economic activity.

Encompassing 18.5 million sq. ft., plus parking, across multiple locations, it will change the landscape of the city through its infrastructure development.

This is a huge umbrella having everything from ofk ce space to shopping malls and infotainment, and will be adjacent or near the metro stations.

Advantages of Transit

Oriented Development

Saves customers’ travel-time and gives them ease of travel

More customers to the business with increased footfalls and reduced incentive to sprawl

Increased incentive for compact development

Enhanced ability to maintain economic competitiveness

Operational cost arbitrage for companies and employment destination that benek ts from excellent connectivity.

L&T Metro Hyderabad Rail TOD spaces fall under two categories

Parking and Circulation (P&C) sites – 6 million sq. ft. at about 20 locations adjoining the metro rail corridor

Depots – 12.5 million sq ft at Miyapur, Falaknuma and Nagole

Development Strategy and Value Proposition

The different types of development at P&C sites and depots include various, commercial space verticals including IT/ ITES ofk ces, commercial ofk ce spaces, non-IT corporate offices, hospitals, malls – luxury, premium, wedding, jewellery,

outlet, etc., high street retail, leisure and entertainment, hotels and service apartments as well as other exclusive ‘Built To Suit’ (BTS) commercial spaces.

The TOD has inherent advantages by virtue of the location and proximity to the metro rail services. Connectivity to fastest mode of transportation in Hyderabad brings in increased footfall, creating an edge over other developments.

Station Retail

Each L&T Metro Hyderabad station is an independent centre catering to the needs of the commuters on a daily basis, and has the following categories:

RETAIL: Convenience, grocery, vegetable, daily needs & accessory stores

F&B: Quick service restaurants, large format food courts

SERVICE: ATM, medical stores, laundry centres etc.

A typical station has retail space ranging from 2,500 sq.ft. to 9,000 sq.ft. at two different locations at a concourse level:

Station Retail Box: Store sizes ranging from 100 sq.ft. to 350 sq.ft. Entry Exit Retail Area: Store sizes ranging from 1000 sq.ft. to 2500 sq.ft.

Interchange and special stations have retail spaces ranging from 10,000 sq.ft. to 40,000 sq.ft. with store sizes ranging from 1500 sq.ft. to any maximum possible size.

These stations are destination stations with electronic stores and entertainment themes. There are 57 stations of which 3 are interchange stations: Ameerpet, MGBS and Parade Grounds, and 4 special stations: Hi-Tech City, Punjagutta, Musarambagh and Irrum Manzil.

L&T Metro Hyderabad Malls

L&T Metro Hyderabad has 4 malls in Hyderabad: Next Galleria, Punjagutta; e-Galleria, HITEC City; Next Galleria, Musarambagh; and Next Premia, Irrum Manzil.

NEXT GALLERIA, PUNJAGUTTA

Date of Launch: February 14, 2018

Total Built up Area (sq. ft.): 7,57,000

Total GLA (sq. ft.): 4,14,000

Designed by: PGP Architects

Number of l oors: 06

Number of stores: 114

Number of kiosks: 12

Average footfalls in weekdays: 20,000

Average footfalls in weekends: 35,000

Mall Occupancy: 93%

Retail Catchment: Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Somajiguda, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Somajiguda, Punjagutta and Srinagar Colony.

Anchor Stores: Shoppers Stop, Big Bazaar, Trends, Project Eve, Pantaloons, Hamleys, Max, Shoe Store

E-GALLERIA, HITEC CITY

Date of Launch: February 13,2018

Total Built up Area (sq. ft.): 3,71,000

Total GLA (sq. ft.): 1,80,000

Mall designed by: Cox Architecture

and SEP Architects

Number of l oors: 06

Number of stores: 68

Average footfalls in weekdays: 5,000

Average footfalls in weekends: 9,500

Retail Catchment: Cyberabad,

Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur,

Manikonda, Nanakramguda and

Shamshabad

Anchor Stores: Max Trends, PVR

NEXT GALLERIA, MUSARAMBAGH

Date of Launch: March 22, 2019

Total Built up Area (sq. ft.): 413,000

Total GLA (sq. ft.): 221,000

Designed by: L&T EDRC

Number of floors: 06

Number of stores: 97

Number of kiosks: 01

Average footfalls in weekdays: 6,000

Average footfalls in weekends: 11,000

Retail Catchment: Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar, Musaramabagh and Kothapet

Anchor Stores: Decathlon, Lifestyle, Trends, Max

NEXT PREMIA, IRRUM MANZIL