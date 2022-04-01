Trent chairman Noel Tata unveils Westside’s 200th Store in Borivali

Westside today, announced the opening of its 200th store, setting a benchmark in its offerings to customers. With this, the brand has reached a milestone today as it continues expansion across the country and also in Mumbai. This is the second store in the Borivali suburb.

Noel Tata, Trent Chairman inaugurated the store which is spread over 28000 sq. ft. store is located at Utopia Garden Grove mall, Chikoowadi, Borivali West.

Noel Tata, Chairman, Trent Ltd marking the significance of this milestone, said “We are delighted to open the 200th Westside store today. Trent will continue to push an accelerated store expansion programme as the Indian modern retail market opportunity still remains significantly untapped. I am confident that the brand has the expertise and most importantly the ambition to pursue market opportunities with an integrated back end and differentiated customer propositions. I would like to express my gratitude to all our patrons, property partners, employees and the suppliers alike for their unwavering support through these years.”

“Over the years, Westside has evolved into a brand with a strongly differentiated fashion proposition. We stay highly committed to deliver an aspirational lifestyle experience by expanding reach of the brand through stores and digital platforms. Personally, I am very excited and look forward to see the love for Westside grow in the hearts of every Indian that we connect with,” he further added while addressing the WestStyleClub guests and Westside colleagues.

The newly launched store resonates with Westside’s brand vision of offering a differentiated portfolio of exclusive brands in tune with the latest fashion trends over the years. By delivering modern and contemporary fashion brands at an exceptional value across categories including beauty, footwear, lingerie etc., the brand has ensured a superior retail experience that is both unique and unparalleled. It has enabled the brand to constantly stay relevant and appeal to a wider spectrum of style conscious consumers across defined customer segments thereby, generating quick conversions from concept to products in stores.

Westside’s commitment to serve a compelling range of fresh fashion on an ongoing basis has positioned the brand in good stead and strengthened their belief of a rapid recovery in customer offtake especially, on the back of the pandemic. With the emergence of digital/seamless channels of engagement and a growing appetite for aspirational yet strong value propositions, the brand’s disciplined approach and differentiated offerings has been welcomed wholeheartedly by its customers.

The all new store will feature apparel, accessories, cosmetics and footwear- all under one roof with an array of brands such as Studiowest, NUON, L.O.V., Wardrobe, Utsa, Gia, Vark and Bombay Paisley among others!