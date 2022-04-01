Ex-Flipkart executive joins Woovly as Head of Content

Woovly, a social commerce platform for Tier 2, Tier 3 millennials driven by a creator community, has announced the hiring of Manjeet Singh as Head of Content.

Singh’s new role will entail leveraging content to build the next big thing in social commerce and content creators’ community.

Manjeet has previously managed the content strategy of Flipkart, India’s hyper-growth start-up, and has a wealth of experience in working with internet companies. Backed by diverse business knowledge, Manjeet possesses a deep understanding of consumer purchasing habits as well as the overall content strategy and execution for all customer-facing touchpoints. Apart from Flipkart, he has also worked on expanding the growth of companies like Aditya Birla, Convergys, and the Taj Group of Hotels.

Venkat, CEO & Co-founder, Woovly, commented on this announcement and said,“We think Manjeet’s experience in optimizing content to enable the transition to online commerce will be crucial to improving the conversion of content consumers to online shoppers. We welcome him to the leadership team for bolstering our vision of enabling 100 million users to discover and shop socially.”

On joining as the Head of Content, Manjeet Singh said, “The social commerce industry has unquestionably prospered in recent years, owing to the rise of content-driven influencer engagements for purchasing decisions. At Woovly, we are developing cross-platform unification of our design language for a streamlined customer buying experience to propel us to the next phase of growth.”

Woovly, a lifestyle social commerce platform for Indian millennials from Bharat, driven by the content creator community, is at the epicenter of India’s social commerce revolution. These Gen Xers and millennials aspire to have a lifestyle akin to their peers in Tier I cities. Woovly brings info-entertainment content browsed by them as shoppable content through its platform. They hope to capture 15% of the $100B social commerce market in the next 5 years.