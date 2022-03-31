Premium Artisan Café Chain Third Wave Coffee opens flagship store in Lokhandwala, Mumbai

Premium artisan café chain Third Wave Coffee has announced to open its flagship outlet in Mumbai, Lokhandwala, an official statement highlighted.

With this new cafe, the brand currently clocks a total of 43 cafes in India – 28 in Bengaluru, 11 in Delhi NCR, 2 in Mumbai, 1 each in Pune and Coonoor with plans to expand to over 150 cafes in over 20 cities by March ’23.

Third Wave Coffee is the brainchild of three young founders – Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal and Anirudh Sharma, who have spent the past several years disrupting the coffee-drinking experience.

Sushant Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, Third Wave Coffee commented on this and added, “Like all urban cities, Mumbai has the kind of crowd that loves to experiment with and enjoy different brews of premium artisan coffee. Since its inception, Third Wave Coffee has been at the forefront of the coffee and cafe experience in India. For customers who have downloaded the Third Wave App, we offer a strong loyalty program that rewards and builds convenience for them along with keeping them informed on latest offerings, deals of the day and subscription programs. We’ve received a phenomenal response from the cities we are present in and are gearing up for our expansion plans to open 150 cafes across 10 Indian cities by March’23.”

Third Wave Coffee’s flagship outlet at Lokhandwala, spread across 2000 sq. ft., welcomes you into its cozy, warm interiors done up in hues of beige and off white and the most welcoming appetizing aroma of coffee. The cafe offers a personal, inclusive space that allows customers to build relationships over a perfectly brewed cup of coffee.

Anirudh Sharma, Co-Founder, Third Wave Coffee also commented on this announcement and added, “Innovation lies at the heart of everything we do. We also take pride in our ability to pair familiar Indian flavors in a more cafe friendly format. Mumbaikars will have their own local favs including the Chipotle-flavored Paneer Pao or the spicy shredded chicken pao in all our Mumbai cafes. Third Wave Coffee has always introduced new coffee and food experiences that are wholesome, comforting and satiating, and we can’t wait to share our offerings with the world.”