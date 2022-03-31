Vedix launches all new Body care range and plans to foray in 10 more countries

Vedix launches all new Body care range and plans to foray in...

Vedix announces the launch of Body Care range with a range of 8 products and is also planning to enter 10 more countries in the next 3 months. The brand formally launched its operations in large international markets like the US, UK, Australia and Canada..

Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix says, “Face and hair care are often prioritized, owing to the attention they get. But having an effective body care routine is often neglected. Having a healthy body care routine helps the skin remain firm and ageless. While the skin remains immune to diseases, pollution and environmental stress, indulgent self-care fortifies mental health. We believe a complete body care ritual will bring the best of Ayurveda benefits to millions of our customers.”

Vedix Bodycare range is now available on the top marketplaces and Vedix.com.

Vedix Body care range is customized based on the fragrance experience. The right aromatic notes elevate your skin feel and evince your persona while delivering the benefits of ayurvedic herbs. The brand has launched Lavender Bloom and Kesar Bliss.

As Vedix continues to add new products to its portfolio, the business growth trajectory of the brand is on an upswing.