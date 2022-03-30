Singer Antara Mitra enthrals audience at Growel’s 101 Mall AtriSTREE Grand Finale 2022

Singer Antara Mitra along with 70 talented participants of the ArtiSTREE Fest 2022 Grand Finale enthralled the customers of Growel’s 101 Mall with their mesmerising performances.

Singer Antara Mitra is well known for her debut in the Indian Idol 2 show and her duets Gerua and Janam Janam with singer Arijit Singh.

The ArtiSTREE Fest is an annual extravaganza by Growel’s 101 Mall, a popular family destination in Kandivali, to honour women from various walks of life and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent. This year the festival received around 250 entries of women across Arts & Crafts, Culinary and Performance Arts categories, of which 150 participants were selected over three days of auditioning rounds.

The 150 finalists were then provided a public platform through an exhibition of Arts & Culinary over 25th to 27th of March 2022, while the Performing Arts participants were given an opportunity to perform live in a concert open to all customers of Growel’s 101 Mall.

Speaking about the initiative, the Company Spokesperson of Growel’s 101 Mall, said, “The comeback of the ArtiSTREE Fest after a year due to the pandemic driven restrictions has been overwhelming and well received. We were delighted to see the enthusiasm of the talented women who were auditioned for the festival and are excited to bring forth over 150 talented women and give them an opportunity to showcase their talent in front of the public at large.”

Growel’s 1O1 Mall is committed to playing an active role towards the betterment of the society and surroundings they operate in. Over the years, Growel’s 1O1 Mall has taken many social initiatives like donating anti-pollution masks to Mumbai Traffic Police, engaging customers to support SolarLamp donation to the tribal residents of the SGNP, workshops on the welfare of stray dogs, and also beautification of the flyover wall overlooking the mall entrance gates, among others.