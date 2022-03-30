Pacific Mall, Dehradun organized three-day ‘TECH-EXPO’ event to expand the knowledge of Tech-Space

The Pacific Mall, DDN, organized the first-ever three-day ‘Tech Expo’ event bringing together and showcasing the latest and brand new technological gadgets under one roof in the mall atrium. Throngs of tech-savvy youth and technoids visited the occasion to buy and get their favorite gadgets home.

The ‘Tech Expo-2022’ displayed the flagship products of various puissant brands for people to witness the ground-breaking changes that have taken place in the world of technology in the recent past. It also gives people an opportunity to interact with tech stalwarts and game-changers of the tech world.

The brands which participated in the event were Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Canon, Oneplus, Oppo, HP, Timex, Amazfit, and many more. Technological progress and advancements in smartphones, cameras, laptops & the gaming world were all brought together under a single umbrella of the ‘Tech Expo-2022’ event.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “The idea behind the ‘Tech Expo’ event was familiarising millions of people with the giant strides transpiring in the tech world. It witnessed footfalls of approx. 5000 people who came to buy their favorite electronic devices and also appreciated the erudition of several tech leaders, augmenting their knowledge in tech space. I thank the organizing team for putting up a great event and making it a success.”