Oberoi Mall becomes India’s first LEED V4.1 O+M Platinum USGBC certified Retail Destination

Green Building Certification Inc. (GBCI),India’s foremost authority on sustainability in building design, construction, and operation, has announced that it has awarded Oberoi Mall, located in Goregaon, Mumbai with the prestigious LEED V4.1 O+M (Operations and Maintenance) platinum certification. The Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) is part of the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) that provides independent oversight of professional credentialing and project certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system. With this certification, Oberoi Mall has become the first mall in India to achieve LEED V4.1 O+M platinum, the next generation standard for green building design, construction, operations, and performance. It is the highest level of certification that can be attained, making Oberoi Mall the most sustainable retail destination in India.

The Oberoi Mall was constructed in the year 2007 by Oberoi Realty, one of India’s premium real estate developers. The Oberoi Mall is meticulously planned with excellent design aesthetics to create an elegant and high-quality shopping experience. Enroute to achieving its LEED Platinum certification, the mall has made conscious efforts to reduce its water consumption through consistent consumption monitoring and wastewater treatment. The mall has installed energy efficient LED lights with sensors to ensure energy conservation and reduce its carbon footprint. The mall also offers an EV charging facility that further contributes to reducing carbon footprint while enabling consumers to visit the mall in their electric vehicles.

Sameep Pathak, Chief Executive Officer – Mall, Oberoi Realty, said, “We are committed to making continuous improvement in the management of our environmental impact through technological innovations and community interventions. The LEED V4.1 O+M Platinum rating awarded to us by USGBC is a testament to our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint. Our mall remains steadfast towards enabling a safe and sustainable environment through its retail shopping experience. By focusing on making our malls green and sustainable, we want to ensure all our patrons feel equally involved and enjoy a truly sustainable shopping experience.”

Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director – Southeast Asia & Middle East, GBCI India, said, “The Oberoi Mall is a true example of how businesses and buildings can work towards achieving sustainability, and LEED works for all building types. Oberoi Mall’s contribution towards waste management, saving and recycling water as well as adopting energy efficient LED lighting is truly commendable. GBCI India is committed to working with organisations around the country to advance the greening of our existing buildings. We would like to congratulate The Oberoi Mall on achieving its LEED V4.1 O+M platinum certification and encourage other existing structures to consider going green.”

The Oberoi Mall is one of Mumbai’s most loved malls that has over 117 storeslike Zara, Timezone, Sephora, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, etc. It caters to customers from suburban Mumbai and is known as a one-stop destination for fun, food, fashion, and films – the mall also provides its patrons with immersive experiences. By securing the prestigious LEED V4.1 O+M platinum certification, The Oberoi Mall has transcended to giving its patrons a unique first-of-its-kind sustainable shopping experience.