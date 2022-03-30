Village Food Courts Introduces Kenny Rogers Roasters into food courts

Village Food Courts Pvt. Ltd has entered in agreement with Troika Hospitality LLP India, the Master Developer and franchisee for Kenny Rogers Roasters (KRR) brand in India to open outlets in food courts. As per Suraj Arora managing Director/partner “Village Food courts aim to open 25 -30 outlets in 2years. The ’eat- healthy’ segment is growing at an impressive growth rate in India, and we will be extending our coverage to cities by end of the first phase.”

The move is part of a larger comprehensive revitalization and expansion of the KRR (Kenny Rogers Roasters) brand, currently being implemented worldwide by the franchisor, Kenny Rogers Roasters International.

KRR in India will undergo a comprehensive makeover mainly in its concept and signature product offerings enhancement along with introducing new options. Consumers will experience the newly designed and services at affordable price.

“Consumers are increasingly more health conscious and caught up in fast paced lifestyles” said Mayank Sharma from Troika Hospitality LLP India. “We respond to consumer needs by offering the kind of nutritious food you can enjoy at KRR or take home and feel good about serving to your family”, he added.