Former Unilever Executives’ food company FairPlum raises $2 million

FairPlum, a food company has raised $2 million in a seed round led by Mumbai-based early stage focused VC Unicorn India Ventures, an official statement highlighted.

Reputed angels Vivek Sirohi, VP-R&D, Unilever, Amith Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO at Agri-Bazaar, Dinshaw Family Office, Anisha Subandh have also participated in the round.

Rupesh Agarwal, Mayank Tandon & Mitesh Thakkar have announced the launch of their entrepreneurial innings with FairPlum, a food company which will deliver authentic food to consumers without compromising on health and hygiene.

Rupesh Agrawal and Mitesh Thakkar are ex Unilever, have worked in leadership roles across functions like Finance, procurement, manufacturing, product development and personal care.

Mayank Tandon, is an F&B specialist and entrepreneur who has led, built and scaled hospitality brands at Reliance Retail, Sanjeev Kapoor Restaurants, Future Group Cloud Kitchens.

FairPlum was founded in 2020 with the ambition to create products & brands which the consumers love, a food company that delivers authentic flavors and food nostalgia to customer doorsteps in less than an hour.

Fairplum is working with the regional/ local authentic & heritage food brands of India and taking nostalgic dishes from their kitchen and making it available to consumers sitting anywhere by using food technology, food science and a supply chain network of cloud kitchens. FairPlum products are deployed through a phygital model of cloud kitchens, e-commerce, experience centres and channel sales platform. The food company has partnered with popular food brands and food entrepreneurs from across India to make available authentic food specialties they miss through the brand concept “Food Karvaan”. FairPlum plans to have 100 Cloud Kitchen locations, 1 Physical experience center, 5-10 kiosks within 2022 starting from Delhi-NCR & Mumbai. The food company operates in 17 locations and has confirmed 10 more cloud kitchen locations and 1 Physical Experience center in Thane along with Bikanervala which is expected to go live in the next 2 months.

Anil Joshi, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said on this , “FairPlum leverages technology to enhance efficiency and preserve the taste of the food which will be delivered in under an hour. Their ability to adopt the changing trend driven by technology has made the world closer to the consumer. Today, the consumer wants what they see and with immediate fulfilment. The food industry is undergoing a significant revolution especially with its creativity, innovation and cutting edge technologies. We saw a strong pipeline of user base and business traction addressing food nostalgia which is why we decided to invest in them further”

Rupesh Agrawal, Founder & CEO, FairPlum, says, “Fairplum wants to make foods/brands accessible by bringing authentic foods from across the world at great quality, and value. Our vision is to run a network of hundreds of cloud kitchens/ physical experience centers on which we will ride our most authentic and iconic foods and their brands from all over the world. The purpose is to deliver food products to consumers by preserving goodness in a healthy and hygienic manner. We will use the fresh funds to improve consumer experience with innovations in technology and upgrade the infrastructure with expanding the platform to other strategic territories.”