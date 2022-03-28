Golden Tips shores up its retail demand by procuring the prized Darjeeling Spring Teas at season’s highest prices

Well-known tea brand Golden Tips has sourced and purchased new season exotic Organic Darjeeling Spring teas from Goodricke’s renowned Badamtam Tea estate. The company procured the Organic White teas at Rs. 23,000 per kg and Moonlight Tea at Rs. 21,000 per Kg, the season’s highest, to shore up its demand from retail customers for these teas.

Madhav Sarda, Managing Director Golden Tips Tea and Tea Taster, says, “We are glad to once again procure the most exotic Spring teas from the Goodricke Group’s Badamtam tea estate. Surging demand for these teas in the overseas market and increased palate for premium Spring Flush teas in the domestic scenario prompted us to procure the teas at higher than normal prices.”

He further adds, “Our relationship with Goodricke Group goes beyond procurement of teas, the common vision of providing a world class tea experience to tea lovers all over the world, has made us natural partners”.

According to Subroto Sen, DGM Goodricke Group, “Tender buds and leaves from the rare SY-1240 clone, found only in a few gardens, were used to manufacture these specialty teas.” “We have had a very good experience in collaborating with Golden Tips since the last decade, and the company is a professionally run organization and is very quality conscious. They have been procuring only the best quality and rare teas from our gardens and their tea outlets are world class, offering premium quality teas of a wide variety”, Sen further elaborates.

Golden Tips is looking at expansion through strategic partnerships to expand its operations nationally, e-commerce and on the export front too.

At the heart of this association is the Golden Tips “Direct Sourcing” model to procure straight from producers and to ensure that farmers get optimum realization. This creates a significant positive macro-impact in the form of improved amenities and better living conditions for the tea workers. This also insulates producers from the volatility of auctions as Golden Tips assures them of round-the-year offtakes. For consumers, it means top-quality, garden-fresh teas sourced directly from the tea-estates within days of harvest and at the correct prices.

Following the “Direct from Plantation + Auction model”, the expertise of Golden Tips lies in sourcing, sampling, choosing, packaging and marketing of the finest single origin teas, tea blends, infusions in India and all over the world. The company operates primarily through its retail outlets (14+ stores mainly in Eastern India), and Omni – Channel route and through its website (www.goldentipstea.com).