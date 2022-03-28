Kalyan Jewellers strengthens retail footprint, opens 25th store in TN

Kalyan Jewellers announced to strengthen its retail footprint with a new outlet inaugurated in neighbouring Chengalpet district, an official statement highlighted.

The retail store is the jewellers’ 25th outlet in Tamil Nadu, 124th in the country and 154th store globally.

T S Kalyanaraman , Chairman and Managing Director, Kalyan Jewellers said in a press release “…we are delighted to announce the launch of this new showroom in Chengalpet. We would like to extend gratitude to our brand ambassador Prabhu Ganesan for being part of this growth journey,” in a press release.

Actor Prabhu is one of the brand ambassadors of the jeweller and along with top executives of the jewellery retailer, inaugurated the showroom on Friday.

The jeweller said as part of ensuring safe retail environment to the public due to COVID-19 pandemic, it has launched ‘We Care’ COVID-19 guidelines along with the appointment of a ‘safety measure officer’ to ensure safety protocol guidelines were strictly followed.

(PTI)