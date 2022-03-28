Vijetha Supermarkets opens its largest 30,000 sq.ft store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad based Vijetha Supermarkets, which operates 83 stores in Andhara Pradesh and Telangana (72 stores in Telangana and 11 stores in Andhara Pradesh) spanning over 3 lakh sq.ft., has launched its biggest store in Kondapur, western suburb of Hyderabad. The new Vijetha Superstore in Kondapur is 30,000 sq. ft. in size and has a dedicated space for cafeteria, bakery & patisserie, and a sweets section.

The Superstore is a new age concept that underlines customer happiness and a wide assortment of products under one roof. The key categories at Vijetha Superstore include Groceries, Fruits and Vegetables, FMCGs, General Merchandise, Small Appliances, Kitchenware, Fresh Meat, Seafood, Sweets and Confectionery, and Ice Creams of popular brands. “An entire family can come to buy goods and enjoy our paid services like bakery products, ice creams and sweets. We have a small cafeteria catering to baked products and sweets so that the family and children can enjoy delicious delights while shopping,” says the company’s press release.

Due to its spacious features, customer will feel comfortable moving inside the shop. The store has large passage space between the racks and shoppers can move around the store freely. There is ample space for two trolleys to move at a time.

The new Vijetha Superstore aims to fulfill a holistic shopping experience with family entertainment. There’s a wide variety of products on offer to give customers a better choice and a good feeling and experience inside the store. The store also offers a large parking space for the shoppers, which is an added benefit. Customers will enjoy coming to the store as parking their vehicles is smooth and easy. The shop’s parking space can accommodate fifty cars and two hundred two-wheelers at a time.

The new superstore aims to offer something to every customer who visits the store and provide shoppers with a better visibility of its varied range of products, including many new local, ethnic and artisanal brands across various categories besides delighting the customers with excellent in-store service.

Vijetha Supermarkets will be celebrating its 24th anniversary on 7th March 2023, and is working to expand its stores from 83 to 100 by that timeline.