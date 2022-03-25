Allana Group bags APEDA Award for becoming India’s largest exporter of wheat

The Allana Group, India’s largest exporter of processed food products and agro commodities, has been nominated as one of India’s largest exporters of wheat. Catering to the greater need of the essential commodity, the Group has ensured seamless facilitation of grains and has exported a total of 1,03,877 tonnes for the period of 2 years from 2019-2021. The group witnessed an exponential rise of 1812.30% in their export, transporting over 1,48,000 tonnes in the period of 2021-22. The feat was lauded by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

In these unprecedented times, the war crisis in Ukraine has led to the unique opportunity to fulfil a massive gap of grains export in the market. The Allana Group has aggressively functioned to connect India with the global supply chain and has aided in restocking the essential food grains across the world. The Middle East and Gulf countries saw the highest number of wheat exports from the country.

Speaking about the company’s achievement, Fauzan Alavi, Director, Allana Group said: The Allana Group has built a great relationship with customers in the MENA region. Our expertise in sourcing the highest quality grain and state-of-the-art infrastructure has helped us to achieve this historic feat and bag Gold in the prestigious APEDA Export Awards. We are further targeting a USD 300-400 million export revenue that will not only aid small-scale farmers to garner better prices for their crop but also the Central Government in terms of income and reduction in forced procurement of certain commodities.”

Allana’s holistic efforts to boost exports helped the Group win Gold in buffalo meat exports and Bronze in fruit pulp and frozen foods exports for the year 2019-20. The Group also won another Gold in buffalo meat and cereals and cereals preparation exports and a Bronze in fruit pulp exports for the 2020-21.