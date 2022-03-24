GUESS opens its 5th store in Mumbai’s Kurla Phoenix Mall

Guess is all set to expand its retail presence with the opening of its fifth store in Kurla Phoenix Mall, Mumbai.

One of the most-frequented shopping destinations in the city, the mall offers more than 50 global brands attracting shoppers from all around. Beautifully curated, the GUESS store will bring to life the young, contemporary and sexy vibe of the brand that it is renowned around the world.

The store opening brings back GUESS to the consumers who love the brand for its iconic range of handbags, accessories and so much more. The store itself has been aesthetically designed blending artisanal designs with a minimalistic touch, providing plenty of space for showcasing the brand’s themed total looks and imagery.

Manoj Nair of Gaurik Group commented on this expansion “We are thrilled to welcome shoppers to our fifth store in the country at the Kurla Phoenix Mall, Bangalore. Besides its strategic location, the store sales reinforced that customers always appreciate quality and on-trend styles. We are now on our way to launch in other metros across India this year as well. As people’s habits, tastes and needs evolve, we will continue to innovate and find new ways to engage with our customers.”