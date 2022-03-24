boAt partners with GoKwik to offer cash on delivery options

boAt (Parent Company- Imagine Marketing Ltd.) has opened a cash on delivery option for its customers for the first time on its D2C e-commerce site, an official statement highlighted.

This was executed after boAt onboarded eCommerce enabler GoKwik with an aim to boost conversions, reduce RTO and increase overall GMV realisation.

With this association, GoKwik is helping boAt widen its customer base. The fundamental idea here is to enable best in class conversion rates to go hand in hand with a definite assurance that boAt can open up CoD in a risk-free manner. This partnership is expected to help boAt upscale further.

Enabling CoD on orders assists in increasing overall conversion rates. However, with CoD orders, an added risk of Return to Origin may become imminent as well. boAt, with an intent to increase conversion rate by enabling cash on delivery while also keeping return to origin rates minimal, has entered into their partnership with GoKwik.

Saurabh Bhandari, Head of D2C, boAt delighted about the partnership, said, “We are excited and extremely happy to partner with GoKwik which is committed to providing its brands with the access to capabilities that can supercharge their omnichannel journey. GoKwik’s approach focused on solving RTO, a key problem in online commerce makes it a unique and imperative entity for any business. Adding GoKwik as an offering on our platform for our boAtheads will help our online operations”.

Chirag Taneja, Founder & CEO, GoKwik speaking on the partnership, said “boAt is India’s no1 wireless hearables brand in terms of volume over multiple quarters from 2019 to the second quarter of the financial year 2022 and we wanted them to be number one online as well. We always aim to play that supporting character, who helps the main character shine in their full glory. That’s what we wanted to be for BoAt as well. We wanted them to openly enable cash on delivery without having to worry about a return to origin. We are extremely delighted to support boAt with our partnership. Many D2C merchants are sceptical about CoD orders owing to the high RTO associated with them. However, we are aiming to constantly upgrade our AI/ML-enabled algorithms to support brands in easily enabling CoD and keeping RTO at bay. We hope this partnership with boAt will keep thriving and change the face of Cash on Delivery in the D2C space.