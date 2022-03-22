The Indian fashion industry’s much-awaited annual event – India Fashion Forum (IFF) is all ready to be hosted from March 23-24 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. This year, IFF is returning after a two-year hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and aiming to set a new path of growth and progression for India’s fashion retail market and fraternity.



Sanjeev Rao, CEO, Being Human Clothing will be part of IFF 2022 and will be speaking about Fashion Retail Realigned with Connected Consumption that comprises developing a future-fit company that can navigate times of volatility, uncertainty and crisis, and create strong business models across consumption categories that are disruption-proof and responsive to market challenges and continuously evolving consumers. He will also take part in SOLOx, a three-minute presentation/ address by fashion industry leaders and experts, comprising their Stories, Opinions, Learning and Outcomes.

Sharing his experience of the industry, Rao said, “We’ve all seen major disruptions with stores opening and closing over the past two years. But now, the market is opening up, consumer sentiment looks great and I believe India is out of the woods. This is a great time to be at IFF, and drive this positive momentum forward.”