Zomato to launch ‘Zomato Instant’ to provide 10- minutes food delivery soon

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced in a blogpost that their platform will soon deliver food in 10 minutes soon, without compromising the food quality and delivery safety.

The food aggregator platform will launch ‘Zomato Instant’, Goyal said in a blogpost and mentioned that nobody in the world has so far delivered hot and fresh food in under 10 minutes at scale, and we’re eager to be the first to create this category, globally.

The instant delivery will be without compromises and is based on eight principles, which include highest quality of fresh food and world class hygiene practices among others.

“Each of our finishing stations will house bestseller items (~20-30 dishes) from various restaurants based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences,” Zomato said.

Customers are increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs. They don’t want to plan, and they don’t want to wait. In fact, sorting restaurants by fastest delivery time is one of the most used features on the app, Zomato added.

Goyal stated that the 30-minute average delivery time by Zomato is too slow, and will soon have to become obsolete. “If we don’t make it obsolete, someone else will.”

“Innovating and leading from the front is the only way to survive (and therefore thrive) in the tech industry. And here we are, with our 10-minute food delivery offering – Zomato Instant,” he added.