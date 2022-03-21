Urban Tadka opens doors at Growel’s 101 Mall

Growel’s 101 Mall, continues to bring the choice of food and beverage brands to Kandivali suburb catchment in Mumbai, an official statement highlighted.

Recently, the Indian food specialty restaurant chain Urban Tadka – The Indian Bestro, has opened its fine dine restaurant at the mall.

Urban Tadka is an ultimate paradise for desi food lovers and offers the most authentic Punjabi delicacies such as Paneer Tikka, Veg Cheese Chilli Seekh, Happy Chicken Kebab, Mutton Sheekh Kebab, Lemon Chicken, Dilliwala Butter Chicken, Chicken Biryani, Bhuna Ghost, Jalebi, Rabdi and the Special Nimbu Pani, to name a few.

Over the past year Growel’s 1O1 mall has continued to add more variety to its F&B offerings to give more choice to the mall visitors who are looking at spending some quality times with their loved ones or fulfil their social needs. From popular fast-food chains, to regional delights, and international cuisine the Growel’s 1O1 Mall houses some popular brands of F&B outlets. In the past year some brands that have started service at the mall include Haldiram’s, Aroma’s Café & Bistro, Barbeque Nation, Barista, Taco Bell, among others.

Other F&B outlets and restaurants serving at Growel’s 1O1 Mall include Belgian Waffle, Burger King, Drinx Exchange, KFC, Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Mad Over Donuts, Malgudi, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Pop Tate’s, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Wow Momo and many more.

Growel’s 1O1 Mall has been at the forefront of implementing rigorous safety measures and have been very successful in making the mall 100% safe for both for employees and customers. As is throughout the mall, the enhanced hygiene measures are implemented in the food court as well, which include hand sanitizer station throughout the food court, use of disinfecting solutions like ‘Virex’ to clean tables and chairs after every use. Rigorous cleaning and sanitization procedures daily and frequently throughout the day.

Similarly, elevators have also been enhanced with sensor buttons that don’t need to be touched. Washrooms have sensor-based taps & soap dispensers, and potable water spouts are also sensor based and contactless. From entry to exit all customer touch points have been made contactless.