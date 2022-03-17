The Chanakya celebrates “Women of Wonder” Through Luxe Experiential Event

Celebrating the prowess of femininity, The Chanakya hosted an experiential event laden in luxe titled “Women of Wonder”. The event was held on the 12th of March 2022 and saw a plethora of women of substance in attendance. The event began with a culinary workshop with Dubai based Celebrity nutrition and holistic wellness coach Eshanka Wahi. The insightful and interactive session had the attendees learn healthy and nutritious recipes alongside some effective weight loss methods. Filled with drinks, delicacies from MKT and workshops with exquisite brands, the memorable event encapsulated the essence of women.

Pouring partner Hendricks gin set up a one of a kind booth, wherein guests knocked on the mysterious doors to be welcomed into the world of gin concoctions. Being greeted by a bartender, cocktails were prepared and presented dramatically and in a fun manner. Workshops such as making your own fragrance, coffee cup reading and finding befitting products for the hair and skin built an element of interaction and excitement. Bringing forth beauty and luxe, Noir Salon treated ladies with wonderful nail sessions. Tiffany saw an array of ladies trying on and learning about the jewels of their dreams, thereafter getting wonderful caricatures of themselves as keepsakes. Luxury Graphers made for the perfect photography partner, creating a photo booth capturing happy moments of the attendees.

In attendance were television personalities such as Karan Wahi and Kavita Ghai, influencers such as Ankita Rai Tiwari, Upasna Ghai and Meher Taluja, Media personalities like Stuti Bhattacharya- senior beauty editor at IDIVA, makeup artists like Shagun Gupta and many others. Entrenched in fashion, influencers adorned ensembles from a multitude of brands; Upasana Ghai sported Diesel while Shivani Girdhar was seen wearing Ted Baker. Anushka Mehra wore Polo Ralph Lauren and Manavi Gaur sported Perona and Outhouse. Suhani Chandok adorned Rana Gill while Eshanka Wahi wore Ted Baker and Outhouse.

Speaking about the event, Vice President and Head of Luxury Malls at DLF Limited Prashant Gaurav Gupta said ​​“The Chanakya remains an iconic destination where luxury meets leisure. Our events embody everything luxurious that the brand believes in including great hospitality, building a great foundation, and growing the business! Events like these appeal to the next generation of powerful dynamic women. An evening to celebrate women of wonder, brimming with energy, enterprising women from different fields coming together to support one another is the ethos of our brand, and we look forward to many more successful events!”

The Chanakya guests were given gifted goodie bags and vouchers curated by gifting partners including Noir Salon, Rana Gill, KC Roasters from Foodhall, Foodhall, PVR, Outhouse and MKT amongst others.

Filled with luxury, leisure, fashion, gourmet, and entertainment- The Chanakya celebrates and spearheads the big and little pleasure of life. Bringing bespoke brands under one roof, guests basked in happiness and revealed in unforgettable experiences brought together by The Chanakya.