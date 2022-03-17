Village food courts signs master license agreement with Incite Foodtech

Village Food Courts (VFC), a Village Groupe venture, signs a master licence agreement with Incite Foodtech (IFT), Malaysia, to acquire exclusive India rights to a number of F&B brands in IFT’s portfolio.



VFC is a new-age startup focused on combining technology and operations to create India’s first “Hybrid Food Court-cum-Delivery Kitchen” platform by aggregating multiple well-known Indian and global food brands and launching them across its pan-India portfolio. VFC already has a sizeable footprint across all major cities, with over 50 food court locations ready for launch within the next 12 months.



By leveraging big data, IFT creates QSF (quick-serving-food) brands that satisfy customer needs and palettes. Union Artisan Coffee, one of the fastest-growing coffee chains in Malaysia, is one of IFT’s top brands. Other brands in the venture’s QSF portfolio include Hope Coffee, Le Claire Patisserie, Eggdicted, and Lada Merah, which will be exclusively launched on VFC’s platform in India.



VFC is redefining the shared seating environment of food-courts by creating an immersive dine-in experience for its customers while offering the best F&B options from around the world, along with live music, virtual reality arcades, movie nights and sports streaming under one roof. VFC’s business model allows multiple brands to share the same kitchen space resulting in better efficiency and optimizes capex investments.

Suraj Arora, Managing Partner at Village Groupe, says “Unlike other food court operators and cloud kitchen startups; VFC is creating a true omni-channel platform for launching and scaling premium F&B brands. Our partnership with IFT is one such opportunity that will help change this market segment by introducing globally established F&B brands to real food aficionados. We are looking forward to scale these brands in strategic locations using a data-driven approach.”



Tham Lih Chung, Director at Incite Foodtech says “With this year’s plans including a push into the Asia region, joining forces with VFC, one of the fastest growing F&B markets in the world, is especially exciting. Foodies in India may look forward to a gratifying experience, as there is something for everyone’s palette, from high-quality speciality coffees brewed in-house to savoury dishes, sweet pastries, and cakes.”