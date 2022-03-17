Skippi Ice Pops partners with Swiggy Instamart across 17 indian cities

Skippi Ice Pops – India’s 1st ice popsicle brand – has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to offer quick delivery service of Skippi’s. The partnership will allow Skippi to reach shoppers on Swiggy Instamart across 17 Indian cities and be part of the top retail items in the rapidly rising Quick Commerce Service space.

After the unprecedented success on Shark Tank India (First pitch to receive an All Shark Deal), this strategic association with Swiggy Instamart will allow shoppers to receive their Skippi Ice Pops in as little as 45 minutes.

On the association with Swiggy Instamart, Ravi Kabra, Co-Founder and CEO, Skippi Ice Pops said, “Swiggy Instamart is reliable, trusted and one of the leaders in the Quick Commerce Service space. It’s vital to give shoppers more options for how and when they want to shop. Swiggy Instamart has given us more flexibility in meeting evolving customer needs and behaviour. Swiggy Instamart’s established network of quick door to door delivery will be critical with the onset of summer.”

Skippi Ice Pops is currently available in six exciting flavours: Raspberry, Orange Cola, Mango Twist, Bubblegum and Lemon. Shoppers will be able to order a Box of 12 pops with 6 flavours for INR 240, and a Bag of 36 pops for INR 666.