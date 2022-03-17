Gush Beauty: Innovating to create a different narrative that starts with clean products & customer centricity

The pandemic has made us see a lot of innovations and technology adoption. The new-age customers are looking for innovations that can offer a one of a kind personalized experience and for that they are okay to pay a higher price.

The D2C brands, understanding this trend are offering products that can fulfill the demand of these customers, as now they have got more educated about their consumption and have moved towards chemical-free, natural products. With the industry changing, consumer behaviour changing, buying patterns changing the brands can only stand the competition if they can offer some innovative products that stand the test of time and sell it to the customer through innovative approaches.

We spoke to Sarvangi Shah, Chief Operating Officer, Gush Beauty to understand the context of innovation in more detail. Gush beauty is a clean beauty brand with a mission to uncomplicate makeup and make beauty joyful. Ryan Lim and Lester Leong are the co-founders of the brand. The Singapore-based brand has recently raised $3 million in pre-series A funding.





Customer-driven Innovation

Innovation is not just all about the new product offerings, but it consists of new services for customers, rethinking how customers can unbox their product and also knowing how education can play a role to change the consumer experience. When we asked about how the Innovation is going in our country, Shah highlighted “Innovation is close to my heart. And, I think it’s a fantastic time going on in India for innovation and we’re fascinated to be part of this journey. Innovation is a key to success, innovation in terms of ingredients, formats, formulas and getting deep into each aspect of the product. Today’s consumers are lapping up innovation and are ready to try different products.They’re open to try different distribution models, subscriptions which was not the case 5-6 years ago. In the beauty industry, the customers are looking for a switch and want to adopt a home-grown brand. Another thing that’s good from an innovation perspective is that the manufacturers in the supply chain are abreast of how quickly the trends are changing. We are looking forward to creating a beauty brand that can offer an exciting and joyful experience to the customers.”

She also told us about the new opportunities that they saw in the market when they started “ As makeup was really dense with 14 steps involved in it to do any stuff on the face and it was complicated in nature. We were looking to offer products that were simple, easy to use, break free in nature and give joy to consumers. We decided to also bet big on packaging of the product.”

Social media opening up new markets

Social media is turning out to be a big asset for brands. As they can easily reach a bigger customer base without any barriers through these platforms just by collaborating with the influencers. Social media is also used to gather feedback from the customers which can become an important part to know the customers’ insights.

“As now Gen Z girls, Millennials and Boomers are following global trends. Nowadays, people follow the Influencers from every part of the world and connect with the topic that they are interested in. We felt that the products we were making were not to target a particular audience, or a certain age. It was to target the psychographic who wants to enjoy the makeup, and wants to have an excited relationship with the product. The other thing we were focusing on is to give an international experience, earlier the consumers were not ready to spend on packaging but now I think today is the time that we can offer a world class experience. We talk to many girls, who like our makeup via social media, and talk about their experience of using the product”, Shah highlighted.

At the end, she told us about the future of the D2C space in India, “D2C space is going to become an exciting space. I think there will be an influx of brands coming into the space. And, it will be interesting to see who will survive in this space, who will acquire. The beauty segment in the D2C space will also see a surge in demand from the consumers and will also see a lot of investments.”