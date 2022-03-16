Bikano forays into southern market with a new plant setup in Hyderabad

Bikano has inaugurated their newest plant in Hyderabad. After their huge success in the north of India, the brand has a long-term plans of market expansion in the south, and are kicking them off with this new plant.

Their immediate focus is going to be to make forays into the entire Telangana market and, gradually target the other southern states as well.

Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd commented on this and said, “We understand that Southern Region is a huge market potential for Bikano, and we have been meaning to step into it for a while. With this new plant at Hyderabad, we are creating a lasting production and supply footprint in the south that we can keep building on.

After doing Research & analysis of the Southern Market, we have decided to step in with Namkeen & Sweets Category. Along with our ongoing products, we are also launching few products that will specially cater to the southern taste palette. “

Dawinder Pal, Head of Marketing at Bikano says, “While the South is a complete market by itself, we are serious about exploring and conquering it. Hence, we are beginning with the production of Bikano namkeens and sweets at the new plant, before adding other categories to the list. Telangana, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are the markets that this plant will chiefly supply to, at the beginning. Since we are already available via modern retail channels to the entire nation, we expect to consolidate our position further in the south through our business expansion plans in the coming years.”