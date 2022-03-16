Shoppers Stop streamlines Post-purchase journey

Shoppers Stop enters into a strategic partnership with Unicommerce. As part of this collaboration, Unicommerce will empower leading brands with a technology platform to manage their orders from Shoppersstop.com and other marketplaces on a centralized platform to further extend their consumer reach leading to business growth.

It will also help other leading retail brands on Shoppersstop.com to integrate their operations on Unicommerce’s platform to streamline their supply chain and deliver products efficiently. The collaboration will allow brands to sell swiftly through Shoppersstop.com, leading to operational efficiency and elevating the post-purchase experience for the end consumers.

With emphasis on omni-channel strategy, Shoppers Stop is focusing on giving customers a seamless experience from discovery to check-out. Shoppers Stop plans to strengthen its digital commerce vertical by making online selling easier for its partner brands and continuing its commitments towards a great shopping experience for consumers.

The Unicommerce technology solutions will help its partner brands to streamline their supply-chain by providing full visibility of inventory, product movement across the value chain and enabling them to expedite order processing leading to faster deliveries and happy customers.

Kapil Makhija, CEO, Unicommerce speaking about the partnership, said, “We at Unicommerce have always believed in and have worked towards simplifying e-commerce selling with unique technology solutions and this partnership is another step in that direction. Through this partnership, fashion and beauty brands in India that sell on Shoppers Stop will now be able to leverage Unicommerce’s technology to process their orders and streamline their operations. We are ecstatic to partner with them and empower brands in building an efficient supply chain system for their e-commerce business

Venugopal Nair – Customer Care Associate, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Shoppers Stop Limited talking about the collaboration, said, “We have been continuously investing in building our omnichannel presence and engaging with consumers across online and offline platforms. We continue to strive towards excellence and keep our customers at the center of all our activities. We are excited to partner with Unicommerce and enable our sellers with one of the finest supply chain technology solutions in the country. Our relentless focus on offering a great shopping experience to consumers will help us in continuing the growth of the e-commerce vertical.”