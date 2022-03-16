Myntra launches a one of a kind ‘Teens Store’ on its platform

Myntra announces the launch of its one-of-its-kind, dedicated shopping alley for teenagers on its platform called ‘Teens Store’.

The roll-out of this dedicated store for teens, is aimed towards fulfilling a wide gap and addressing specific needs of teens in the market who seek to experiment with trendy fashion more often and have varied requirements in styles, size, brands and fitting. The ‘Teens Store’ on the Myntra app will cater to all their wardrobe needs under one roof, alongside a host of other value adds that makes shopping effortless and instantly gratifying.

The ‘Teens Store’ will house a curated range of styles, from a host of well-renowned international brands and domestic brands like Justice, CK, UTH by Roadster Life & Co., Tommy Hilfiger, HRX, H&M, Nike, Puma, Adidas, and Mango Teens, complemented by the latest fashion trends, styling tips, and ensembled looks. An important aspect taken into consideration while creating this store specific to teens is sizing, which is a predicament for growing teens. This is being addressed by curating styles and trendy product lines at affordable price points. The store currently houses over 20,000 styles from over 100 domestic and international brands, and aims to increase the selection to over 30,000 styles over the next 6 months.

Some of the key categories in the teens segment that cater to various need states include Athleisure, Denim Wear, Innerwear, Casual wear, Party wear, Ethnic wear, Footwear, and Accessory. Some of the products on the Teens Store that cannot be missed include Jeans-anti fit, distressed and wide-legged denims, T-shirt dresses, fit & flare dresses, ribbed dresses, T-shirts – tie and dye, oversized and statement makers. It will also host a collection of stylish jumpsuits and dungarees. Myntra is working closely with brands to create special theme-based collections, enabling the store to provide unique offerings. The starting price of styles in the store is ~ INR 299.

Jubi Samuel, Senior Director, Category Management, Myntra speaking on the launch of the new ‘Teens Store’, said, “As a platform that holistically caters to the fashion needs of all, Myntra is pleased to pioneer the creation of a unique teen-specific offering, solving for a gaping need for teens, a fashion-forward discerning cohort and meaningfully engaging them early in their life cycle. We are dedicated to working with existing and prospective brands on our platform to create unique experiences for teenagers by truly understanding and catering to their varied needs. Our ‘Teens Store’ would therefore be a one-stop-shop for all the wardrobe needs of teens, helping them immensely in expressing their authentic identities in their formative years. Myntra will offer one of the largest collections of brands, styles, designs and fittings in this segment to suit the ever-evolving fashion needs of teenagers while also being cognizant of affordability and comfort.”

The new ‘Teens Store’ will be promoted through an array of avenues including Influencer marketing and Social Commerce. Myntra Studio and M-Live will also play a major role in amplifying visibility for the proposition.