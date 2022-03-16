Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, Bestseller India is all ready to be part of IFF 2022

The Indian fashion industry’s much-awaited annual event – India Fashion Forum (IFF) is all ready to be hosted from March 23-24 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. This year, the IFF is returning after a two-year hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and aiming to set a new path of growth and progression for India’s fashion retail market and fraternity.

Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, Bestseller India will be a part of IFF 2022 and will be speaking about Fashion Retail Realigned with connected consumption that comprises developing a future-fit company that can navigate times of volatility, uncertainty and crisis and creating strong business models across consumption categories, that are disruption-proof and responsive to market challenges and continuously evolving consumers.

Sharing his excitement about IFF 2022, Gautam said, “Over the past two years, businesses that had lost sight of the fact that Customer is King, were given a rude jolt. At Bestseller, while always challenging the status quo, we’ve never veered away from customer-centricity. And that has certainly underpinned our growth story over the past decade. What else must fashion retailers in India keep in their sights in this customer-first New World? Join me at IFF 2022, India’s largest fashion retail intelligence event, on March 23rd to 24th in Delhi to find out. I hope to see you there!”