Benetton India forays into digital space with the launch of online store

Benetton, today unveiled its India e-commerce website https://in.benetton.com/. This newly launched strategic initiative will offer consumers access to Benetton products in a new & virtual environment, a seamless and convenient shopping experience that is a complement to existing sales channels. The technology being applied will bring the convenience of hassle-free shopping -anytime, anywhere: online, in-store & on social media.

Ramprasad Sridharan, MD & CEO Benetton India Pvt. Ltd speaking on the launch, said, “We are pleased to launch the official Benetton India e-commerce platform as a progression to strengthen our omni channel presence. Benetton has a very strong foothold in the country along with a rich legacy of more than 30 years. Today, the brand is at a stage where it enjoys loyalty from young and millennial consumers across the country. The transition to e-commerce platform will further boost to our current business strategies, sales channels and make Benetton an integrated brand enabling hassle free shopping experience, online and offline.

Through this newly launched strategic initiative, the brand aims to deliver 29,000 pin codes across the country.

The look and feel of the website provides consumer with a global experience with access to men, women and children’s fashion. Through innovative tools, such as Shop by Color, Find your Blend and Blend Different – featured respectively on the Home Page, in the product pages and in the women’s, men’s and children’s sections – customers are encouraged to experiment with new garment and colour combinations, playing with the collection to find their own unique, personal match. It all translates into a very contemporary online shopping experience, open to any personality, style and identity.