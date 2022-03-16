Home Big Grid Benetton India forays into digital space with the launch of online store

Benetton India forays into digital space with the launch of online store

Benetton, today unveiled its India e-commerce website  https://in.benetton.com/. This newly launched strategic initiative will offer consumers access to Benetton  products in a new & virtual environment, a seamless and convenient shopping experience that is a complement  to existing sales channels. The technology being applied will bring the convenience of hassle-free shopping -anytime, anywhere: online, in-store & on social media.

Ramprasad Sridharan, MD & CEO Benetton India Pvt. Ltd speaking on the launch, said, “We are  pleased to launch the official Benetton India e-commerce platform as a progression to strengthen our omni  channel presence. Benetton has a very strong foothold in the country along with a rich legacy of more than 30  years. Today, the brand is at a stage where it enjoys loyalty from young and millennial consumers across the  country. The transition to e-commerce platform will further boost to our current business strategies, sales  channels and make Benetton an integrated brand enabling hassle free shopping experience, online and offline.

Through this newly launched strategic initiative, the brand aims to deliver 29,000 pin codes across the country.

The look and feel of the website provides consumer with a global experience with access to men, women and  children’s fashion. Through innovative tools, such as Shop by Color, Find your Blend and Blend Different – featured respectively on the Home Page, in the product pages and in the women’s, men’s and children’s  sections – customers are encouraged to experiment with new garment and colour combinations, playing with  the collection to find their own unique, personal match. It all translates into a very contemporary online  shopping experience, open to any personality, style and identity.

