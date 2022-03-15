Woodenstreet expands offline presence; invested $500,000

Woodenstreet is all set for the aggressive expansion plan, and has inaugurated two more smart experience stores in the market of Andheri West, Mumbai & Vashi, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also highlighted that the brand has invested around $500,000 in these stores, and covered a carpet area of 3000 sq. ft. combined, making its presence 5 stores strong in Mumbai.

The brand has started doubling its presence by targeting the core areas of the cities. The expansion drive has been active for a while now. Recently, the brand has opened three new stores in Bengaluru.

Lokendra Ranawat, Co-founder & CEO WoodenStreet commented on this expansion and said, “From the very beginning, we have had the vision to make furniture shopping a unique and hassle-free experience. We believe that nothing can beat the excitement of shopping physically, and hence we wanted to create one-of-a-kind experience stores. We are glad that the people have welcomed the initiative with open arms, as it gives us a sense of alignment with our consumers.

Talking about the two new stores, the reason behind choosing these two spots, Andheri West & Vashi, was to ensure that every individual of the city, irrespective of the corner they live in, can get access to high-quality furniture.

Both the stores will offer a perfect range of luxurious and aesthetically pleasing furniture that is created with the thought of modularity and space-saving. You as a consumer are surely in for a treat as with these new stores around, you can go and understand whether it will suit your home or not, which is a win-win for both WoodenStreet & the consumers.