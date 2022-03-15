Jisora marks its entry into retail market

Jisora, a women apparel brand is all set to mark its entry into the retail market with a grand launch. To make their entrepreneurial dream into reality, four young brilliant siblings re-defined the look of modern Indian women’s attire with the launch of their E-commerce company “Jisora”.

Jisora has been soulfully launched to unite women of different age groups with the idea of fashion. Their prime target is to meet the need for comfort and modern attire of Indian women in the age group of 18 to 60 years old. Their clothing line blends comfort, style, and affordability in their products. They have entered the e-com retail market with a specific line of modern attires with a fine touch of traditional craft. Their modern and vibrant line of clothing includes Kaftan, Loungewear, Western wear, and Co-ord set. The USP of the brand is the incredible, beautiful Jaipuri prints that they use. Innovation is the key motivation of the company, which drives them hard to bring fresh styles to the portal.

The highly motivated team and their well-crafted attires have successfully drawn an immense crowd in a short span of time. Their customers love the product, Yasmein Hussain says” Another great product by Jisora. As described, fits the way I like it,” This is one of the many comments from their customers.

Their motivation to provide comfortable and stylish attire at an affordable, and genuine price has made them the torchbearer of the new fashion era. They have successfully pulled out a turnover of 10 crores to date. The brilliant team effort ensures the quality of the products is well maintained and provides a better assessment in customer service and smart marketing campaign.

Jisora is well determined to increase its brand presence in India. They are quite famous on Instagram and Facebook with the name of @jisorajaipur. Their social media team engages the crowd with regular updates on new Fashion. To enhance the accessibility to the customer, franchising offline retail shops is under the plan, to expand their domain they are determined to dominate the men and kid wear section too. Their journey has just begun but their approach and vision to mark the new dawn of comfortable fashion are impressive.