Amazon Business starts its first End of Financial Year Sale in India

Amazon Business announced the commencement of an ‘End of Financial Year Sale’ to help its business customers utilize their procurement budgets efficiently before the end of the current financial year, an official statement highlighted.

The event has started from 14th March 2022 is curated to help B2B customers discover relevant selection and also get incremental cashback and discounts on these purchases to save costs and aims to ensure that MSMEs can efficiently utilize their pending budgets for the current financial year.

The event will run till March 18th 2022 and focus on supplies for MSMEs to cater both ends of hybrid work model, thus offering curated selections for both Work From Home (WFH) and Back To Work (BTW).

Business customers can enjoy 10% cashback, up to Rs 500 on a minimum spend of Rs 1500, with the application of code FYES22 at the time of payment checkout. This cashback is applicable across all the business relevant categories including computers & accessories, electronic appliances, office products, office improvement, office kitchen, industrial & scientific. Customers can also avail business exclusive prices and bulk deals on more than 5000 products. In addition to these benefits, MSMEs can also use other features such as Multi-user account, Bill to Ship to and Approvals to make business purchases more efficient and compliant.

The financial year end sale aims to empower MSMEs by providing over 15 Cr GST enabled products across top categories at exciting prices. Existing Amazon Business customers can gather more information about the event after signing in their business account. New customers can also see the visibility and know more about the event once they create a free account from https://business.amazon.in .

Since its launch in 2017, Amazon Business has always worked to add value and convenience to its customers’ businesses. With this event, it aims to help MSMEs acquire business supplies at discounted rates, further minimizing the cost of procurement.