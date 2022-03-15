D2C fashion startup Cloudtailor launches its first touch point in Hyderabad

D2C fashion startup Cloudtailor has now launched their first Fashion Touch Point at Nallagandla, Hyderabad to provide a smart and interactive digital solution to offline tailoring challenges and fashion needs of women customers, an official statement highlighted.

Cloudtailor’s Fashion Touch Point is a smart studio which welcomes women customers to walk-in and experience the brand on the digital portal along with the support of the in-house fashion consultant or designer.

The customer and the team of Cloudtailor would be able to ideate on the design, styling, fabric, cuts, measurements etc and also place the order physically at the store. This is the first of many locations where these Fashion Touch Points would be opened to provide the customer an opportunity to interact with the brand and enjoy a premium personalized tailoring experience. The interiors of the studio are tastefully crafted and provide a warm and relaxed atmosphere for the customer to design and create their garments and interact with the brand team.

Susmitha Lakkakula, Founder – Cloudtailor on launching the first ever fashion Touchpoint added, “I am elated to share this news with everyone. The tremendous response from our app is a testament to the launch of our first fashion touchpoint that will not only help in building trust with our customers but also elevating their experience. We want to create a retail format cloud store for personalized fashion in the world and keep fashion personal, interactive, experiential and priced right. The fashion touchpoint will represent our ‘Physical’ part of our phygital brand offering and we hope to provide a consistent brand experience in all fashion touch points across India and abroad.”