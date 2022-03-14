Wurfel launches its first retail studio in New Delhi

Würfel, a modular kitchen brand has announced to launch its first studio in New Delhi at Kirti Nagar, at Plot No. 10, 1st Floor, Block A, Rekha Enclave, Kirtinagar Main road, Mansarovar Garden, an official statement highlighted.



With 43 studios across the country, The brand has completely remodelled the conventional kitchen in India with its European products, bestowing a luxurious world-class experience to its Indian customers.



The secret behind its success is the superior quality standards & design coupled with a promise of “best price for quality assured”. Kitchens at Würfel start at Rs.3 lakhs and wardrobes at Rs.75000.



Khanindra Barman, CEO on the launch occasion while addressing the media,, said, “Our expansion strategies include a strong north India focus for this year. At Würfel, we understand that customer tastes are changing and they want dedicated efforts from brands to create solutions for them, which match or supersede international standards and don’t dent a hole in the pocket. Our goal has always been to deliver world-class kitchens and interior solutions for audiences who value quality and want to be associated with a socially responsible brand.”



SumitKithania, Delhi Partner, Würfel commented on this occasion, “Würfel has been awarded the ‘Best Modular Kitchen Brand’ in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 by Times Business Awards and ‘The Most Innovative Kitchen Brand’ in 2019 and 2020 by The Indian Kitchen Congress. This itself speaks for the kind of value that we have been delivering to our customers. With the launch of our Delhi studio we look forward to deliver premium high-quality products that matches individual tastes and provide a comprehensive look and feel to our customers via inclusive in-studio experience.”

