PUMA opens its largest experiential store in South India

PUMA has launched its digitally-enabled experiential store at Orion Mall in Bengaluru. This will be the PUMA’s largest store in South India, an official statement highlighted.

The launch of the store was attended by KL Rahul, Vice Captain of the Indian cricket team & PUMA athlete, and bollywood actor Athiya Shetty.

PUMA’s newest store is a significant step by the brand to provide an unprecedented experience to its shoppers and create meaningful offline engagement. With a focus on bringing technology, sports and experiential retail under one roof, the store has state-of-the-art offerings including F1 Simulators & interactive retail screens. Throughout the year, the brand’s premium store will also showcase limited-edition global collaborations for men, women and children.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia commenting on the launch of the store,said, “We are thrilled to take our sports retail story forward with yet another digitally-enabled store for our shoppers. The Indian consumer today is not just drawn to premium products but also seeks a smart shopping environment. Coming up with a second experiential store in Bengaluru is a testimony to PUMA’s commitment towards promoting sporting culture and meet the promising demand for active wear and athleisure in the region.”

KL Rahul, PUMA Brand Ambassador, said, “PUMA’s commitment to sports & fitness is what makes it the most preferred sports brand in the country. I am stoked to be part of the launch of their largest store in South India. I am a fan of PUMA’s select collaborations and limited-edition sneakers. I am definitely going to be a regular here.” KL Rahul added, “People know my love for all things street. I will be constantly collaborating with PUMA’s team to drop new styles of 1DER throughout the year for our athleisure-loving consumers.”

Athiya Shetty added “I enjoy working out and spend most of my day in activewear and athleisure and I absolutely love PUMA. Their designs are so in sync with today’s generation, be it sneakers or apparel. In fact, at times I even wear the comfortable 1DER collection sweatshirts. I am so thrilled to be in Bengaluru and be a part of their store launch. The store has really cool elements and the look and feel is extremely premium.”

Sunil Munshi, AVP, Mall Operations, Orion Malls also commented on this announcement and said, “Orion Malls has always been the venue of choice for international brands to launch large format stores and with PUMA, there is no exception. It shows the level of confidence that such brands have with Orion Malls. PUMA flagship store launch is in line with our philosophy of giving customers the best shopping experience both in terms of ambience and brands. Such launches make Orion mall a destination mall and the number one choice for customers across the city.”

The multi-sensorial retail space will give buyers an opportunity to enjoy PUMA’s unique offerings such as: F1 Simulator, Interactive Retail experience and Puma Select.