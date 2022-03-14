NIVEA India ranked as India’s No.1 trusted brand in the skin care category in 2022 by TRA

NIVEA India has been recognized as India’s No. 1 Trusted Brand 2022 in the category of Skin Care by the prestigious brand intelligence firm TRA research, an official statement highlighted.

This is the second time that NIVEA India has been declared India’s Most Trusted Brand in the skin care category. In addition, NIVEA has also managed to secure the 78th rank among the overall 1000 Most Trusted Brands in India.

The recently released TRA’s Brand Trust Report, 2022, in its 11th edition, is an outcome of a comprehensive primary research conducted amongst consumers-influencers across 16 Indian cities.

Through the years, NIVEA India has always endeavored to be India’s most loved and trusted skin care brand providing skin solutions for generations. This latest achievement by TRA is a testament to the consumer’s trust over the years, thereby, bringing out this very ambition to life. Synonymous with moisturization, protection and caring for skin, NIVEA holds a legacy that remains classically stylish while retaining a contemporary appeal to every generation. As the Indian consumer’s life changes over years, so has NIVEA constantly evolving with each product formulated to meet their needs for healthy looking skin.

Neil George, Managing Director NIVEA India commenting on this recognition, , said, “We are absolutely honored to have been recognized as India’s No. 1 trusted skin care brand twice, both in 2022 and 2020. As a responsible skin care brand that cares for the skin and beyond, this is surely a moment of pride for us. NIVEA has always kept the consumer at its focus providing quality and superior skin care experiences that are contemporary and relevant to Indian consumers today. This achievement not only strengthens our brand purpose but also enables us to strive towards being Emerging India’s most loved skin care brand”

Ajay Simha, Marketing Director, NIVEA India further adds, “The TRA award simply reaffirms the Indian consumer’s trust in NIVEA. Consumers continue to play a pivotal role across all our innovations. Given the swiftly changing market landscape and evolution of consumer lifestyle behavior, NIVEA continues to reinvent itself to suit the consumer needs. Consecutively securing the No. 1 spot twice is a significant testimonial to the brand’s unwavering purpose of delivering solutions that make a positive difference to the Indian consumer’s life.”

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research adding on to this achievement, also said, “NIVEA India’s trust leadership in the Skin Care category is a reflection of its intense consumer-centric approach. When a brand is consumer-focused in all its actions, trust is a natural resultant outcome.”