Berlin based RENT24 announces joint venture with Village Groupe to foray in India with the launch of coworking spaces

With coworking spaces in Berlin, Amsterdam, New York, London and Tel Aviv RENT24 is one of the biggest coworking providers in Europe, the US and Asia. This joint venture with Village Groupe opens India chapter for RENT24 where hybrid work is becoming new normal and coworking is gaining popularity even in the Tier-2,3 cities.

The chief business development officer of the Village Groupe Dr.Dheeraj Dogra who is spearheading the India expansion revealed that RENT24 is a global network for innovators, enablers and enterprises of all sizes empowering members around the world through beautiful workspaces, networking events, knowledge opportunities, business solutions, and accelerator programs.

As per Deepak Kumar Sharma, President & CEO of Village Groupe: “In the post-pandemic world coworking centres provide a flexible working environment for incubating new ventures and also support high growth ambitions. Unlike other coworking service providers we will be focusing on mixed-use developments to offer a complete ecosystem packaging the best of F&B options and entertainment in the same building”.

Village Groupe is a new age real-estate start-up with a portfolio of multiple assets under development next to India’s major cities, across New Delhi, Bangalore and Pune. The group is endorsed by reputed partners and has successfully created vertically integrated platforms offering outlet centres, cinema exhibition, food courts and branded family entertainment centres.

Says Robert Bukvic, Founder & CEO of RENT24: “As the new normal takes shape, innovative initiatives are needed more than ever before to meet the challenges facing us. Our company’s innovation ecosystem is a network of individuals, entities, resources and structures that join forces in a way that catalyses new products, ideas, methods, systems, and even ways of life. Coworking spaces have proven themselves internationally as incubators for new forms of work and we look forward to playing an even bigger role in the Indian start-up ecosystem”.