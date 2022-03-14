The Indian fashion industry’s much-awaited annual event – India Fashion Forum (IFF) is all ready to be hosted from March 23-24 at The Leela Ambience, Gurugram. This 21st edition will be chaired by Akhilesh Prasad, President & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle Business, Reliance Retail.

IFF is returning after a two-year hiatus induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, and now aims to set a new path of growth and progression for India’s fashion retail market and fraternity.

Themed ‘Purpose, Innovation, Experience and Engagement’, the event reflects how and why fashion companies must aim to achieve excellence in these four prominent areas that can potentially deliver strong growth and profitability. IFF 2022 also aims to help the Indian fashion industry uncover answers to some of the most vital questions that the brands should be asking themselves.



Akhilesh Prasad, Chairman, India Fashion Forum 2022 and President & CEO, Fashion & Lifestyle Business, Reliance Retail says, “IFF 2022 is underlining Purpose, Innovation, Experience and Engagement as the four tenets of future-proof, profitable fashion retail. India needs a highly integrated and collaborative fashion retail ecosystem, with all key stakeholders of the value chain – from sourcing to technology, from market intelligence to retail real estate – driven by a common vision: to reimagine India as a future-proof, global fashion retail innovation leader. It is my privilege to be chairing this powerful congregation of India’s fashion and allied businesses.”

He further added, “A forced hiatus sometimes offers the downtime to reflect and re-energise. And that is what I feel about the 2022 edition of India Fashion Forum, India’s only fashion-centric business intelligence event. Coming out of the many learnings and transformations of the past two years, we’ve all had to relearn the basics of what makes a fashion business relevant and timeless. It is my privilege to be chairing this powerful congregation of India’s fashion and allied businesses, and I invite all with a stake in India’s fashion evolution story to experience and benefit from this mega business event.”



The two days of the event will host over 150 speakers at the IFF conference, and will also feature CX Forum 2022, a concurrent event that’s dedicated to next-gen technology solutions, innovations, case studies and insights tailored for the business of fashion.

The conference will see industry veterans delivering keynote addresses and leaders from the Indian fashion sector deliberate on burning topics of the time from connected consumption and customer experience to sustainable fashion and new retail environments. The knowledge-sharing sessions are all ready to keep the audience hooked.



At the event, there will be two tailored exhibition zones — TrendView and Fashion Retail Real Estate — that will also showcase outstanding products, innovations and concepts from sourcing and product design to exceptional fashion retail locations.



The speakers at IFF 2022 include Vineet Gautam, CEO, Bestseller India; Devarajan Iyer, CEO, Lifestyle International; Alok Dubey, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands Limited; Sanjeev Rao, CEO, Being Human Clothing; Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil India; Rajesh Jain, MD & CEO, Lacoste India (Sports & Leisure Apparel Ltd.); Manik Dhodi, Director – Real Estate, Adidas Group India; Abhishek Ganguly, MD, Puma India & SE Asia, Mevin Murden, Director of Education, Istituto Marangoni Mumbai; Lavanya Nalli, Chairperson, Nalli Group and many more…