Pacific Group organizes innovative, intriguing Women’s Day special events

Pacific Mall, across its various locations in Delhi and Dehradun, organized multiple Women’s Day special contests to celebrate the spirit and gumption of women in the wake of International Women’s Day, celebrated on 8th March.

Pacific Mall, NSP, from 5th to 8th March, in a bid to celebrate Women’s Day, arranged a boisterous set-up unit, which comprised a photo-op unit and pamper unit. The female participants were supposed to record a video or click a photo with a superwoman in her opinion and explain why she is a superwoman. The participants then had to share their story by tagging Pacific Mall, NSP. Out of all the video submissions, the best ones got hampers. The female participants also availed benefits of the complimentary services at the pamper zone which had brands like Geetanjali Salon, Ayouthveda, Rhapsody Nail Studio, Revlon & Bombay Shaving Company, and also received complimentary vouchers by tagging the brands associated.

Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, in its resolve to make Women’s Day memorable for all their women shoppers, conducted a Cookery Show on 7th March. This mouth-watering event was followed by a special buffet arrangement for participating candidates, along with amusing games at its Open Terrace on the second floor. The contest was participation based, requiring women wanting to participate to shop for 10,000 Rs and they got a free culinary session by an expert chef. The cheerful event was hosted by an anchor who organized games for participants to win exciting gifts. The intent behind this event was to create on ground participation, and enhance customer experience.

Pacific Mall, Dehradun organized an event called ‘SUPERHIT TAMBOLA’. In this competition, the teams of Pacific Mall and Red FM made visits to 10 Societies & RWAs of Dehradun, making interested people play ‘SUPERHIT TAMBOLA’. The whole competition was filled with copious amounts of entertainment and music. Exciting gift hampers and unconditional gift vouchers were given to participants by the Pacific Mall. The mega event was held on 8th March which saw thumping band performance and endless entertainment repartee by the RJs, though the activity began from 28th Feb.

The statement highlighted Pacific Mall, D21 held the special PVR screening, with exclusive shows of recently released film, Gangubai Kathiawadi to commemorate Women’s Day. All the shows went house-full with 1000+ women watching the movie.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, said, “International Women’s Day is celebrated to honor the unrecognized and oftentimes, underappreciated efforts of women towards building themselves, their families and societies. The fortitude, intellect and forbearance of women is unparalleled and unmatched. It is our responsibility to acknowledge what they do for us and value them for what they are. The Pacific Group organizes Women’s Day special events to create a unison sound towards gender equality and enthrall and entertain them with exciting games, prizes and vouchers. I would like to express immense gratitude to all the people who made these events a huge success, the co-ordinators and participants.”