Inorbit Malad, Vashi partner with NGOs ‘Vision Rescue’ & ‘Making The Difference’ on Women’s Day

Inorbit Malls at Malad and Vashi celebrated Women’s Day by partnering with NGOs ‘Vision Rescue’ and ‘Making The Difference’ respectively.

At the Women’s Day celebrations held at Inorbit Malad in the evening, heartthrob couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira were the guests of honor and appreciated and lauded the women from vulnerable communities who are striving towards financial independence.

For the last 18 years, Vision Rescue has been working relentlessly to rescue children from exploitation by providing them with education. One of the ways this NGO sustains the education of the children is by empowering their mother and older sisters with vocational trainings and giving them the wings to fly and begin their own journey towards endless opportunities. During this event Vision Rescue showcased all the handiworks and honored these women entrepreneurs.

At Inorbit Vashi, Sujata Dhole – NMMC Additional Commissioner was welcomed as a Chief Guest. The event started with a Meet-and-Greet session with the Orbie mascot followed by a gifting session for widows and handicap women. Visitors were treated to other fun activities like puppet show, skit, and one-minute games followed by high tea.

NGO Making The Difference was established in 2014, with the aim and determination to bring a difference in the life of the needy especially, the underprivileged children. During the event at Inorbit Vashi, the people from the NGO presented a beautiful performance with a strong message on women empowerment.

Naviin Ibhrampurkar, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Inorbit Malls commented on this and added, “We are delighted to partner with these NGOs to help them spread the message of women’s empowerment. The objective of this initiative is to provide a platform to these NGOs to enable them to reach out to a wider audience which, in turn, will help them improve the economic status of low-income women and their families through vocational training and skill development.”