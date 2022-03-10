Leading textile, apparel firm Raymond announced the appointment of Sunil Kataria as the CEO of Lifestyle Business to strengthened its leadership team by on-boarding the seasoned professional reckoned for leading large scale business transformations and creating strong consumer brands in India and South East Asia, an official statement highlighted.

In his new role, Sunil will be responsible for steering the next phase of growth by driving the digital agenda and strengthening the brand’s presence in domestic and international markets.

Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Ltd speaking on this latest development, said; “At Raymond, we believe in having industry’s finest talent that resonates with our vision to create a future ready organisation. During the last few years, we have been making stronger strides and creating brands and retail experiences for our loyal and new-age consumers. I would like to welcome Sunil to the Raymond family and believe that he would be instrumental in accelerating growth for the business in India and international markets.”

The Lifestyle Business is the flagship vertical of Raymond Group which includes branded textiles, garmenting, shirting, retail and apparel business including brands such as – Raymond, Raymond Ready-to- Wear, Raymond Made to Measure, Park Avenue, ColorPlus, Parx and Ethnix by Raymond.

Sunil’s role will be pivotal in driving the ongoing transformation to create a future ready Raymond that intersperses digital and physical experiences while infusing freshness to product portfolio to drive growth. With customer centricity at the core, Raymond has been driving an enterprise wide transformation aimed at harnessing the unprecedented digital opportunity.

During his earlier stint Sunil was the CEO of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, and managed the business operations of India and SouthEast Asia. He spearheaded transformation of the business – driving performance and best in class financial results and building a great workplace. With a rich experience spanning over 30 years, Sunil has worked with eminent names such as Marico and Idea Cellular. Currently, he also serves as the chairman of The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA).