boAt onboards Rashmika Mandanna as first female brand ambassador

boAt has onboarded actress Rashmika Mandanna for their wearables category and their women’s day campaign ‘#DanceThroughLife’

The Pushpa fame, Rashmika is also the first female ambassador onboarded by boAt exclusively for the wearables category and to endorse TRebel Collection – a vibrant & fiesty range of audio and wearables designed for women.

With this campaign, the brand has launched an exclusive range of pop-coloured smartwatches designed specifically for women as a part of their ‘TRebel’ collection. The actress is seen flaunting her unique style paving way for celebrating women by adorning the latest boAt smartwatches from the TRebel collection.

Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO Imagine Marketing Limited commenting on the association, said “We are extremely elated to onboard Rashmika Mandanna as a boAthead for our wearables and as a face for our campaign #DanceThroughLife, which is a celebration of women coming together to rule the world on their terms. This is for those women who are not just watching, but creating new trends like our new boAthead. Rashmika is cheerful and very fits very well into the brand ethos of boAt with her millennial stance. Through this partnership, we intend to establish our presence in the southern market, along with strengthening our position in the smartwatches category.”

Excited about this new partnership, Rashmika Mandanna added, “‘For young India today, boAt represents an audience of choice who are looking to make a statement with their choice of accessories. It’s a brand whose values I admire and identify with as they are walking the talk. I am thrilled to be a part of the boAt family and represent TRebel range -feisty collection for women of today. Their line of wearables range is so quirky and literally go with every outfit of mine. Cannot wait to start my journey as a boAthead!”