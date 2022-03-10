IDAM House Of Brands, the parent company of Bella Vita Organic announced the launch of a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) skincare and grooming brand BRAVE Essentials, with products formulated using natural ingredients and no harsh chemicals.

The parent company is backed by Ananta Capital & has already acquired multiple brands like Petveda & MeeSoGood in the last few months. The brand is now targeting to initially invest $ 1 million towards R&D and marketing for BRAVE Essentials.

BRAVE is launched seeing that there is a dire need for specialised Men’s Skincare & Grooming in the market by a brand that can provide premium quality products at accessible prices.

As the name suggests, Brave Essentials is created for the fearless, the righteous & the extraordinary with products that address multiple everyday concerns of skin, hair & body.

The brand believes in building a strong foundation and delivering impactful results through its products, which are cruelty-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, and are dermatologically tested, ensuring superior and safe formulations for customers.

Aakash Anand, Founder & CEO of IDAM House Of Brands commented on the launch of BRAVE Essentials said, “The company was founded with the vision to provide homegrown quality products which are suitable for the Indian skin type and add value to our customers grooming behaviour. After seeing the love and success that Bella Vita Organic, a gender-neutral skincare & wellness brand, received from our customers, we decided to create a product that caters specifically for men as well, giving way to the conception of Brave Essentials”

Saahil Nayar, Co-founder and COO, IDAM House Of Brands, commented on this, “One of the things that was our pillar while developing our brand Brave Essentials was market research – we were in constant search for feedback from customers to help us build hyper customised products that address all of customers concerns and close the gap in the category for creating a balanced formulation of natural ingredients & powerful actives delivering a product that actually works. There are a plethora of men’s grooming brands in the market, but our commitment to creating a brand that caters to a man’s everyday needs with effective and safe choices is what sets us apart”