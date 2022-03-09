Ethnic wear brand Libas announces Sara Ali Khan as its first celebrity face

Libas, an ethnic wear brand, is raising the bar for ethnic fashion lovers as they announce Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as their first celebrity brand ambassador with their Spring Summer 2022 campaign ‘#TheresAlwaysALibas’, an official statement highlighted.

The actress will be seen endorsing the brand’s latest designs in a series of campaign films and stills across digital platforms, created in collaboration with The Script Room as the creative agency.

Sidhant Keshwani, CEO & MD, Libas spoke about the association and selection of Sara as the brand face, added, “We are very excited to have Sara on board! Simple, confident and comfortable in her own skin, she perfectly embodies the spirit of Libas; she is someone whose personal style resonates with Libas’ philosophy. She organically endorses wearing ethnic wear in her personal style which makes her a natural choice for the brand.”

Libas’ Spring Summer 2022 campaign – ‘TheresAlwaysALibas’ celebrates a fresh outlook to Indian ethnic fashion. The brand understands the evolving sartorial needs of a modern Indian woman and focuses on providing stylish, versatile and functional ethnic wear wardrobe solutions for all occasions – whether navigating a busy day at work, a coffee date with friends or celebrating a festive evening – whatever may be the occasion #TheresAlwaysALibas!

Commenting on the association, Sara Ali Khan, said, “I am overjoyed to share this association with Libas; Libas has the most comfortable ethnic wear styles. The brand gives a refreshing outlook to Indian ethnic fashion and makes the category an effortless choice for all occasions.”

Talking about the brand’s expansion plans, Sidhant added “We are focused on providing 360-degree wardrobe solutions to the modern Indian woman. In line with this goal, we have added a plus-size brand ‘Extra Love’ in our offering along with kids’ and loungewear categories and plan to add home, footwear and jewellery categories as well in the coming future. We are also looking to scale up the offline presence to 200 stores by 2025 across metro and tier-II cities.”