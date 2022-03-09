Solethreads: style meets comfort

Solethreads was born that led the segment with its design aesthetic and superior functionality. Today, its in-depth understanding of the market has made it a game changer in the business.

The brand is available across marketplaces such as Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart, and has grown over three fold in comparison to pre-COVID numbers. Earlier this year, the youth-centric footwear brand completed its Rs13 crore in Series-A round of funding that saw participation from DSG Consumer Partners and Saama Capital.

Driven by a keen understanding of the market, Solethreads has been witnessing a year-on-year revenue growth of 300% while also expanding its customer base at 30% month on month.

It is a digital-first brand and believes in a long-term omnichannel strategy. They are doing strategic tie-ups and cracking the route that best works for them and is partnering with Metro Shoes, with a presence of 120 stores pan-India.

