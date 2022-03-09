PAIO-offering cruelty-free, sustainable vegan footwear products

The footwear brand PAIO was founded in 2016 with the objective of introducing cruelty-free, sustainable vegan materials in the manufacturing process. In doing so, however, it unknowingly took up the herculean task of convincing consumers to make a shift from animal hide-based leather to its environment-friendly alternatives. Gradually, the discerning Indian consumer warmed up to the idea, and the bootstrapped, family-funded business has been growing ever since.

PAIO’s marketing strategy has pivoted from retail expansion to D2C e-commerce growth. Its marketing spends have also increased in the last one year to build this further.

The brand is presently available across major marketplaces in India like Amazon, Nykaa Fashion,Myntra, Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, Ajio, Tata Cliq and Jaypore. It is also present across smaller marketplaces that have their own niche audiences.

The brand is currently witnessing a year-on-year revenue growth of 50%.Its customer base has also increased significantly throughout both Tier-I and II cities in India,as well as some international destinations.