Healthy approach to innovative bakery products in order to satiate the growing conscious consumer needs: The Baker’s Dozen

According to a recent report, the Indian bakery market stood at a value of USD 7.60 billion(approx) in 2020 and is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2021 and 2026 and reach a value of USD 12.39 billion by 2026. Given this huge market opportunity D2C brands are foraying into this category to tap the customer expectations.

Customers today are altering their food preferences and are looking for baked products that are gluten-free in nature and consist of natural ingredients. Alongside healthier options, millennials are also seeking new flavours and experiences, and making flavour innovation a key aspect for the bakery industry is a direction that brands are trying to adopt.

To know more about this market, we spoke to Sneh Jain, Co-Founder, The Baker’s Dozen

The Baker’s Dozen started in 2013 on a small scale. They started the company with 4 bakers and almost after 8 years, they’re shaping more than 10,000 loaves of bread every day and currently the brand is present in more than 20 cities pan-India.

What’s New?

In this highly competitive market, brands need to offer something innovative. The brand can only sustain if they can offer a value based product to its customers. Talking about how the brand cracked the Indian market, Jain told us “One of the things due to which we cracked the Indian market is shelf life and packaging, we were the only bakery in India to use this special innovative fresh lock packaging. We essentially pack our bread in an inert environment that prevents it from contamination. Even if we deliver our products from Ahmedabad to Kolkata, it’s able to withstand that temperature without the use of any preservatives. Packaging innovation is one of the keys that has also helped us in scaling operations.”

He also told us about the plans that the brand is ready to expand internationally and added, “We’re spreading our presence in two phases, the first phase will include products that have longer shelf life like sponge cake, cookies, crackers or premix range. Through this, we will start establishing a brand with a market presence introducing these products in the country. In the second phase, we might tie up with some partners to build our presence in the market.”

Introduction of Technology

Technology is becoming a backbone of growth for D2C brands, as it is one of the factors that can take a digital business to another level. When asked about how they are introducing new technology to innovate their offering and customer approaches, Jain highlighted “Historically, major people think that bakeries can’t introduce technology or not even become a tech-enabled sector. As traditionally, it was only associated with small bakeries only. But I think a brand can only scale if they introduce technology in it.”

He also added the 4 new innovations that they have introduced:

Packaging Innovation

Introducing fit-range products

Use data science for supply chain management

Introducing new marketing innovations

He signed off by saying that the consumer behaviour is changing and added “The customer shift has gone towards e-commerce platforms because of new aggregators platforms such as Swiggy, Bigbasket etc. Earlier it was 70-30 ratio, in which offline space was heavily contributing but now the share has been equal due to the customers adopting online approach.”