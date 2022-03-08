R City celebrates ‘Women’s day week’ from 4th March to 13th March

This International Women’s Day, the city’s go-to iconic shopping and entertainment destination, R CITY mall is celebrating womanhood from 4th to 13th March-with multitudes of exciting offers, activities and goodies for its women patrons.

Women have often found themselves postponing or sacrificing their dreams and aspirations for the sake of others. Bearing in mind these unfulfilled dreams that women still harbour, R CITY mall has organised a unique and one-of-its-kind “Plant Your Dreams” activity from 4th March to 13th March. Through this activity, the mall aims to give women an opportunity to rekindle and cherish their long-forgotten dreams—women can write their wishes or aspirations, attach them to a flowerpot provided and place them on a rack. Five lucky women stand a chance to see their dreams fulfilled!

Furthermore, this ‘Women’s Day Week’ will witness the mall deliver bountiful offers to its visitors—shoppers can shop for ₹ 10,000 and win 10% cashback every day. Not only that, but lucky winners also have a chance to win diamond necklace and iPhone every week alongside an assured makeover from leading salon and spa brands. Additionally, ladies will be in for a delight with exclusive flat 50% off on F&B brands like Hitchki, Pop Tate’s, Urban Tadka, Oye Kake, Green Autobahn, Rainforest, SBARRO, Ministry of Eggs, Sizzling Chinthai, Only Parathas, Baalbek Darbar amongst others.

The mall’s celebration of Women’s Day this year seeks to make their women patrons experience joy and feel empowered along with the intention to #BreakTheBias revolving around gender stereotypes.

