Right digital strategies led Octavius Tea to more sales and conversations

In conversation with Ekta Jain, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Octavius Tea to know the insights of the business.

If you had to pen down your top 3 learnings from 2021 then what would that be?

The pandemic has changed all characteristics of normal living and has resulted in an age where health and wellness are critical decision drivers for the foreseeable future, especially when it comes to food and beverage choices. People have started focusing on food that supports immunity and provides comfort. People are moving back to their ancient Indian roots of using Natural, Homegrown, Traditional Ingredients for Immunity Building.

From your brand’s perspective, what changes did you bring in internally to build a ‘road to recovery last year?

Due to the pandemic, export and import of tea have been greatly affected and there has been a sharp decline in out-of-home consumption at tea stalls, restaurants, cafes, hotels, offices and factories. Our company, being producers, manufacturers and retailers of tea, had to undertake emergency response measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in tea communities- plantations, factories and packaging.

However, we have seen a great boost in our sales during this period. Besides the complete lockdown in April 2020, our tea business has been running smoothly with good growth. Our plantations, factories, etc. were all running in full swing with all restrictions and COVID-19 measures in place. We also introduced a range of Wellness & Immunity Boosting Teas to cater to the increasing demand for wellness range.

What is your vision for 2022 for your brand?

We plan to expand our presence and our range in India through Distributorship activities and enter international markets. We are looking to enter new markets like- Hospitality Industry, Corporates & Wedding Gifting, etc. We are also actively looking for investors to help us accelerate our growth.

How are you laying the bricks for growth and success in the New Year? Is it going to be an omnichannel journey or putting action to digital transformation or accelerating processes with technology or something else? Tell us your thoughts.

It will be an omnichannel approach focusing on both offline & online presence.

How much has the company grown under your leadership in the pandemic period?

‘At-home consumption’ has increased dramatically compared to ‘out-of-home consumption’. We were quick to identify the new beverage trend and the shift towards a healthy lifestyle and added an extensive range of wellness teas & gifts which resulted in good sales. Our digital presence has increased immensely in 2021, we collaborated with a lot of micro bloggers, influencers, and media personalities and our products were well appreciated for its quality and value for money. Another achievement for us was the placement of our wellness teas & gifts at premium WH Smith stores at the Airport (Delhi, Kolkata, Cochi & Bangalore). Our initiative of getting into corporate gifting gave us good results in 2021.

Elaborate on the initiatives (marketing and digital) which were a success in this period?

Offline our initiative to expand our reach through distributorship was a huge success. We currently are in the final stage of discussion with a few distributors for our pan India presence. Digitally we were doing major sales through Amazon & Flipkart. In Feb 2021 we launched our website, which is doing considerably well. Our online media presence has increased immensely. With our premium wellness range, we were able to target the right audience through digital strategies which directly resulted in more traffic, sales and conversations.